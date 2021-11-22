Kentucky QB Will Levis is only posting upside down Ls on social media

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis — best known for eating weird foods on social media posts that were adored by Big Blue Nation when the Wildcats were winning big and are more or less ignored now — doesn’t have a whole lot of experience with the U of L-UK rivalry.

Levis is from Connecticut and spent his four seasons of college before this one suiting up for the Penn State Nittany Lions. But being a Kentuckian for a mere six months hasn’t stopped him from getting fully into the spirit of rivalry week.

It appears as though Levis is refusing to type normal Ls this week, opting instead for upside down Ls in all of his social media posts. He’s even altered the spelling of his name in his profile to reflect the change.

⅂ooking forward to another great week of preparation. Excited to be a part of this riva⅂ry. ⅂et’s go! #BBN — Wi⅂⅂ ⅂evis (@will_levis) November 22, 2021

I’ll be honest, I can’t see those upside down Ls and think of anything other than Tetris. My mind is broken. Still, I respect Levis’ commitment to the bit and to the Governor’s Cup.

Not since Patrick Towles have we seen a BBN QB get this into the rivalry. Hopefully Levis’ play on Saturday reminds us all of Towles as well.