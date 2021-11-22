Malik Cunningham named ACC QB of the Week

For the first time this season, Malik Cunningham has been named the ACC’s Quarterback of the Week.

The honors comes on the heels of Cunningham’s record-breaking performance during Louisville’s 62-22 throttling of Duke last Thursday.

QUARTERBACK – Malik Cunningham, Louisville, Jr., QB, Montgomery, Ala.Passed for 303 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 224 yards and two more scores in Thursday night’s 62-22 win over Duke • Became the second player in FBS history to pass for 300 yards and rush for 200 yards in a game, joining Washington’s Marques Tuiasosopo versus Stanford on Oct. 30, 1999 • Cunningham (303/224) finished with higher totals than Tuiasosopo (302/207) in both categories • Cunningham’s 527 total yards marks the fourth-highest single-game total by a Louisville player • Second player in Louisville history to be responsible for seven touchdowns in a game (Lamar Jackson had three such games) • The 224 rushing yards fell just two yards shy of Jackson’s record for rushing yards by a UofL quarterback • Cunningham set the Louisville record for yards per carry in a game by a player with at least 10 attempts, averaging 20.4 on just 11 carries.

It’s great to see Malik honored, but even better to see a Cardinal picking up an ACC individual accolade without a “co” in front of the distinction.

Positive start to rivalry week.