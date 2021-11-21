Despite spending virtually the entire season being viewed as the lesser of the Commonwealth’s two primary FBS teams, Louisville has opened as a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday night’s rivalry game against Kentucky.

This marks the first time since 2017 that the Cardinals have been favored in the Battle for the Bluegrass. Favorites are 17-9 straight up in the modern era of the Governor’s Cup rivalry, and have won seven of the last eight games.

Louisville leads the modern series against Kentucky, 15-11, but the Wildcats have won two in a row, and both those wins have come by lopsided final margins. U of L sports a 6-5 record heading into the showdown, while UK is 8-3. Both teams have won two games in a row.

The Cards and Cats will kick things off inside Cardinal Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. ESPN2 will have the television coverage.