Louisville vs. Kentucky kickoff time, TV information set

The 2021 Battle for the Governor’s Cup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats will be played under the lights.

The ACC announced Saturday that next weekend’s game at Cardinal Stadium will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPN2 will have the television coverage of the contest.

This marks just the second time since the rivalry game was moved to the end of the season that kickoff will occur under the lights. The 2018 game, which also marked the last time Louisville hosted Kentucky, was a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Louisville leads the modern series against Kentucky, 15-11, but the Wildcats have won two in a row, and both those wins have come by lopsided final margins. U of L sports a 6-5 record heading into the showdown, while UK is 8-3. Both teams have won two games in a row.

Rivalry game under the lights on a holiday weekend with the chance to shut up your overly chesty rival and turn what was a “dream season” a month ago into a “whatever” campaign? There’s nothing not to like here.