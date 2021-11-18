 clock menu more-arrow no yes

After the Buzzer: Navy

By Justin Renck
Navy v Louisville Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Quick Hitters

-Good to be back in the win column. There were some good things and also plenty to be worked on. When you can learn those things in a win, it’s a bonus.

-Matt Cross. Shooter.

-It has not quite been Dre Day from behind the arc this season. I like when Dre Davis drives. Let’s do more of that.

-Jae’Lyn Withers continues to impress me. He is capable of handling the ball and bringing it up the court if needed. He is showing his outside range. He added in three rebounds and three steals in this one as he shot 4/4 from the field. Overall solid performance.

-I really like Mason Faulkner’s game as well. He isn’t afraid to come right in and shoot the ball. He also tied Malik Williams for the most assists on the team with five in only 22 minutes of action.

-Jarrod West playing on-ball defense is a thing of beauty. Check it out next time if you have overlooked it so far.

-It’s only been three games, but I like the tempo that this team is playing with. I think playing faster is half mentality, so you have to buy in and have that mindset that you are going to run. It looks like that part is happening so the rest will develop and get better with more experience.

-Mike has already posted his extended thoughts on this game so I don’t need to say too much more and just repeat most of what he said. Let’s move on and take care of Detroit.

-As always, thanks for checking this out. Go Cards…Go Krogering!

Film Review

