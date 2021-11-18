After the Buzzer: Navy

Quick Hitters

-Good to be back in the win column. There were some good things and also plenty to be worked on. When you can learn those things in a win, it’s a bonus.

-Matt Cross. Shooter.

-It has not quite been Dre Day from behind the arc this season. I like when Dre Davis drives. Let’s do more of that.

-Jae’Lyn Withers continues to impress me. He is capable of handling the ball and bringing it up the court if needed. He is showing his outside range. He added in three rebounds and three steals in this one as he shot 4/4 from the field. Overall solid performance.

-I really like Mason Faulkner’s game as well. He isn’t afraid to come right in and shoot the ball. He also tied Malik Williams for the most assists on the team with five in only 22 minutes of action.

-Jarrod West playing on-ball defense is a thing of beauty. Check it out next time if you have overlooked it so far.

-It’s only been three games, but I like the tempo that this team is playing with. I think playing faster is half mentality, so you have to buy in and have that mindset that you are going to run. It looks like that part is happening so the rest will develop and get better with more experience.

-Mike has already posted his extended thoughts on this game so I don’t need to say too much more and just repeat most of what he said. Let’s move on and take care of Detroit.

-As always, thanks for checking this out. Go Cards…Go Krogering!

Film Review

Good driving and collapsing the defense here. Withers drives and Malik’s man helps. Malik drives and Jarrod West’s man helps, so Malik kicks to West for the three. All starts with the drive by Withers to get Navy scrambling on defense. pic.twitter.com/HSDfr8nGAC — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) November 18, 2021

Sometimes there isn’t anything to break down. This is one of them. All out hustle that you LOVE to see. pic.twitter.com/mwwmUbcMqG — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) November 18, 2021

Matt Cross was on fire this game. On this possession, there were two dribbles total and Cross was in his shooting motion with the shot clock at 28. The Cards are pushing the ball this season, people. You love to see it and the quick release! pic.twitter.com/kPTiXzx94h — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) November 18, 2021

Malik sets a screen and then rolls to the basket. El Ellis gives one quick glance to Matt Cross, who had just drained a three, and the defender gets out to cover him, leaving Malik wide open down low. pic.twitter.com/3KDpKvNcbr — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) November 18, 2021