How to watch Louisville vs. Duke

After a run of regional sports network and ACC Network games, the Louisville football team finds itself back on ESPN Thursday night when they take on Duke from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Quint Kessenich (sideline) will be on the call. Louisville is 3-4 in ESPN games under head coach Scott Satterfield.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 20.5-point favorite to pull off the road win, get back above .500 for the season, and reach bowl eligibility with one game to spare.

The Cardinals enter the week riding high after a 41-3 throttling of Syracuse last weekend. That victory snapped a two-game losing streak for U of L, which had lost four of its last five.

Duke, meanwhile, has no such positive momentum. After going 3-1 during the non-conference portion of the season, the Blue Devils have lost six straight. All six of those games have been league contests, and all but one of them have been blowout defeats. Duke’s most recent setback was a 48-17 road beatdown at the hands of Virginia Tech last Saturday.