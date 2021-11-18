D’Angelo Hutchinson Commits To Louisville Football

Louisville has lost a significant amount of secondary players to the transfer portal but today they were able to backfill one of those spots with the commitment of D’Angelo Hutchinson. The 3-star safety from Florida flipped from Iowa State after visiting Louisville twice over a month span.

At 6-3/185, Hutchinson has the type of length that UofL has targeted on defense over the last two classes.

Hutchinson fills a need as Louisville has lost two safeties since this summer to transfer and they’ve lost four other safeties to transfer over the last year or so. While they’ve done well to bring in transfers like Kendrick Duncan and Q Cole, they are not very deep behind those guys. It is also my understanding that Ben Perry, who is Cole’s backup, will be moved to the Card position which is what he was recruited to play. That led to UofL targeting more help at the spot and they have been on Hutchinson for a couple of months now.

A tall, rangy, and athletic athlete, Hutchinson plays safety, wide receiver, and quarterback for his team and he makes a lot of plays. Hutchinson has good ball skills and hands. He also has solid speed and quickness for a long-strider. His highlights don’t have a lot of tackling in them but from what I can see, he is adequate in that area.

Louisville’s plan is to add a substantial amount of transfers to break up the youth on the roster. Essentially they are too young. I expect them to bring in at least one safety as a transfer so this position isn’t done yet. I could also see them adding another safety or big corner from the high school ranks as they are targeting a few more guys in the 2022 class.