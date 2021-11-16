Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Louisville by 19.5.

—We won’t know the kickoff time for Louisville vs. Kentucky until Saturday, as a hold has been put on three ACC games for the final weekend of the regular season, including the Battle for the Governor’s Cup.

—The top-ranked Louisville volleyball team’s quest for perfection continued on Monday with a sweep of Notre Dame. U of L now has just three regular season games remaining.

—The Louisville men’s soccer team has earned an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament. The Cards will host Bowling Green in the first round on Thursday. A win there and U of L advances to face No. 15 overall seed Indiana on Sunday.

Tickets for Thursday's match are on sale here.

—Great work here from the WHAS-11 crew on the Lamar Jackson weekend that was.

In Louisville, Lamar Jackson's legend isn't defined by status, a Heisman Trophy or highlights. It's a feeling Cardinal fans got to relive by just seeing @Lj_era8 back in Cardinal Stadium on Saturday. My story with @AlyssaKNewton on the love shown between Lamar and Louisville: pic.twitter.com/MUKDxz5U9V — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 14, 2021

—The U of L women are down four spots to No. 10 in this week’s AP top 25 poll.

—According to a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, Duke football coach David Cutcliffe is strongly considering retiring at the end of this season.

—The CJ’s Cameron Teague Robinson spent two days with the Louisville women’s basketball team in Sioux Falls. Here’s his behind the scenes look.

—Louisville-Syracuse highlights:

—After six seasons, Justin Fuente is out as Virginia Tech’s head football coach.

—Kentucky leads the nation in highest percentage of obese children.

—ESPN’s Eric Woodyard goes inside the friendship between Lamar Jackson and Donovan Mitchell.

Jackson, a quarterback, was kicking it with a few teammates while Mitchell — a guard for the basketball team — was hanging with the hoopers. The introductions and casual conversation turned into friendly competition when they decided to enter the basketball program’s KFC Yum! Center practice facility for an impromptu dunk session. There were no cameras. No media. No pressure. Just teenagers having fun. Donovan Mitchell, pictured, has offered Lamar Jackson encouragement and support since their days at the University of Louisville. Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images. “I was doing little basic dunks. ... If we were talking about [NBA] 2K [video game] dunk comparisons, mine would be like generic, and his would be some crazy s--- like Vince Carter or something,” Jackson told ESPN. “It was impressive just to see him, and it was a few others and they were jumping and doing some stuff,” Mitchell recalled. “I’m like ‘Y’all might beat me if y’all actually focused on dunking and basketball,’ but I had to go out there and do some tricks myself and put that to bed.” Now mentioned among the best at their positions in the NBA and NFL, the former Louisville classmates often reflect on those memories with great fondness. Mitchell, 25, is a two-time NBA All-Star in his fifth season with the Utah Jazz, and he’s widely regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the league. Jackson’s electrifying style has made him one of the faces of the NFL as he continues to break records as a 24-year-old quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens.

—Congrats to Louisville WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce on being named the ACC Co-Rookie of the Week.

—The U of L women’s basketball team opens its home schedule Tuesday night against Bellarmine. Here’s a preview.

—”Teddy and a Baby” forever.

Happy Birthday Teddy Bridgewater!!! You held him as a baby and you're the reason he wears number 5!! @Broncos pic.twitter.com/pKX9KXwa2M — James Middleton (@jamesmidd5) November 11, 2021

—The latest podcast from the Cardinal Sports Zone crew is here.

—Significant enhancements are coming to the NCAA volleyball tournament this season.

—From Eric Crawford: After repeated disappointments, Louisville now eyes a bowl bid and a measure of redemption.

—Hmm, wow, very interesting.

Great note from @giglio_OG:



Indiana, Kentucky, NC State & Vanderbilt are only current Power 5 programs that have never won or tied for a conference or division title this century — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 14, 2021

—After missing two WNBA seasons because of Covid-19, Asia Durr has finally been cleared to return to basketball.

—Last night in ACC hoops:

Virginia Tech 65, Radford 39

Clemson 93, Bryant 70

Georgia Tech 75, Lamar 66

—Louisville drops from No. 6 to No. 7 in The Athletic’s updated women’s basketball rankings.

The Arizona-Louisville game provided a pretty good look into what it’s like for teams replacing multi-year point guard starters (and also, Stanford). In short: It’s not a process that will be figured out immediately and we can’t expect that what these teams look like now will be anything like what they look like in March. Patience is a good virtue here. For Louisville, It says a lot about Hailey Van Lith that she could go 1-of-6 through the first three quarters and then go 3-of-8 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and overtime. The silver lining? Regarding what that tells you about the sophomore, that’s a win. For Arizona: Feels like there’s more to figure out here, and Shaina Pellington’s 2-of-10 performance didn’t inspire huge confidence in me. But I thought it was pretty significant that when the game was on the line, coach Adia Barnes went with a guard lineup of Bendu Yeaney, Taylor Chavey and Sam Thomas (when the group wanted to go bigger) or Helena Pueyo (for a smaller, more outside-threat look).

—The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has some extended thoughts from the five biggest games of college basketball’s opening weekend.

—The Tennessee Titans have signed Dez Fitzpatrick to the team’s active roster.

—Mark your calendars: These will be two fantastic nights on social media.

—Louisville’s fast-lane offense sputtered in its first two games, but it was not time to panic.

—U of L has offered UK football commit Ty Bryant from Frederick Douglass.

—ACC hoops tonight:

Miami at Florida Atlantic (6 p.m./CBS Sports Network)

Gardner-Webb at No. 9 Duke (7 p.m./ACCNx)

UNC Wilmington at Pittsburgh (7 p.m./ACCNx)

Virginia at No. 15 Houston (8 p.m./ESPN)

Central Connecticut at NC State (8 p.m.)

High Point at Notre Dame (8 p.m./ACC Network)

No. 18 North Carolina at Charleston (8:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network)

—The promotional schedule for the 2021-22 U of L women’s basketball home slate is out.

—Greatest press conference question of all-time?

This whole season is becoming an SNL skit. ‍♂️ #HookEm pic.twitter.com/pMd205e8ir — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) November 15, 2021

—The CJ has three keys to a Louisville football victory over Duke on Thursday.

—Louisville volleyball is finally up to No. 1 in the RPI, meaning the Cards are now No. 1 in every human poll and metric that the sport has to offer.

—Louisville’s energy and effort were exponentially better in Monday night’s win over Navy.

—Herbie with some Bryan Brown love.

—Cardinal Authority takes an updated look at Louisville football in the national stats.

—Louisville’s win over Navy gave Cardinal fans a glimpse of what this depth-charged team can be at its best.

—Michael Savarino, a Duke basketball player and Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, was arrested for DWI while star freshman Paolo Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI from an incident that took place early Sunday morning.

Someone hit me with a good low hanging fruit joke ...

Leave it to K's grandson to know how to take a charge. https://t.co/HD1VYzLqHa — Weather Moose (@WXMoose) November 16, 2021

That’s the stuff.

—Louisville field hockey’s Alli Bitting has been named to the 2021 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior Team.

—I had no idea Carlik Jones was capable of this.

CARLIK JONES JUST TOOK FLIGHT



are you SERIOUS @carlikjones???? pic.twitter.com/0AFFE0EgFc — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 13, 2021

—Louisville is using its newfound momentum and bowl eligibility as its motivation for Thursday night’s game against Duke.

—Here’s a transcript of Scott Satterfield’s Monday press conference.

—Rick Bozich shares his thoughts on Louisville’s win over Navy.

—These pictures are gold.

Went to the UCLA/Villanova game over the weekend and found some pics of a young Denny Crum! @CardChronicle a worthy Card Chronicle photo entry yes? pic.twitter.com/uK4LYlF1vI — Trey J. (@JenkCard99) November 15, 2021

—Louisville’s fourth annual Pizza Week is off and running.

—Furman nearly pulled off its second significant road upset in as many games, but the Paladins fell in overtime at Belmont Monday night.

—Dino Babers thought Syracuse played “soft” against Louisville on Saturday.

—Horrendous defense from Centre here.

Doesn’t get much better than a rivalry game-winner in your collegiate debut.



Freshman Hunter Penn’s layup with 1.4 seconds left gave @Transy the 62-61 victory over Centre in the in-state Division III rivalry last night. pic.twitter.com/2G10cUaWcZ — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) November 16, 2021

—You can check out the reaction of the Louisville men’s soccer team finding out it made the NCAA tournament here.

—The Crunch Zone compares the Louisville and Duke football programs.

