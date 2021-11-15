Louisville men’s basketball schedule posters now available

University of Louisville men’s basketball schedule posters for the 2021-22 season are now available at 41 area Kroger stores and eight Commonwealth Credit Union locations.
Select Kentucky and Southern Indiana Kroger grocery stores, as well as Commonwealth Credit Union branches in Louisville, Frankfort and Shelbyville, will have the free posters for distribution while supplies last. Each poster includes the 2021-22 schedule with two versions available, highlighting Cardinal captains Jarrod West and Malik Williams on one poster, and Williams appearing solo on another poster. Both versions were distributed exclusively to fans attending Tuesday’s season opener before being distributed for general pick-up.
Listed below are locations where the posters are scheduled to be distributed.
Kroger Poster Pick-up Locations
1. 2200 Brownsboro Road, Louisville
2. 7509 Terry Road, Louisville
3. 9812 Linn Station Road, Louisville
4. 2710 W. Broadway, Louisville
5. 4211 S. 3rd Street, Louisville
6. 2440 Bardstown Road, Louisville
7. 3039 Breckenridge, Louisville
8. 5533 New Cut Road, Louisville
9. 12501 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
10. 6900 Bardstown Road, Louisville
11. 5001 Mud Lane, Louisville
12. 4501 Outer Loop, Louisville
13. 9080 Taylorsville Road, Louisville
14. 5244 Dixie Highway, Louisville
15. 291 Hubbards Lane, Suite 130, Louisville
16. 5929 Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect
17. 2034 S. Hwy 53, Lagrange
18. 3400 Grant Line Road, New Albany
19. 200 New Albany Plaza, New Albany
20. 4009 Poplar Level Road, Louisville
21. 9440 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville
22. 2549 Hwy 227, Carrollton
23. 185 Adam Shepherd Parkway, Shepherdsville
24. 3616 Buechel Bypass, Louisville
25. 12450 Lagrange Road, Louisville
26. 525 East Clifty Drive, Madison
27. 12611 Taylorsville Road, Louisville
28. 2864 Charlestown Road, New Albany
29. 3165 S. 2nd Street, Louisville
30. 1265 Goss Avenue, Louisville
31. 234 Eastbrooke Parkway, Mt. Washington
32. 305 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
33. 520 N 35Th Street, Louisville
34. 9501 Westport Road, Louisville
35. 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Blvd, Jeffersonville
37. 311 Boone Station Road, Shelbyville
38. 10645 Dixie Highway, Louisville
39. 4915 Dixie Highway, Louisville
40. 568 Bypass Road, Brandenburg
41. 1600 Ormsby Station Court, Louisville
Commonwealth Credit Union Poster Pickup Locations
1. University of Louisville On-Campus Branch, 2126 S Floyd Street, Louisville
2. Nulu Branch at UofL HSC, 408 S Hancock Street, Louisville
3. Cane Run Branch, 4415 Cane Run Road, Louisville
4. Market Street Branch, 900 West Market Street #100, Louisville
5. St. Matthews Branch, 3704 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
6. Shelbyville Branch, 600 Boone Station Road, Shelbyville
7. Main Office, 417 High Street, Frankfort
8. Sower Branch, 101 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort
