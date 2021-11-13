Louisville rolls over Syracuse on Lamar Jackson Day, 41-3

Louisville beat Syracuse in dominant fashion, 41-3 on Saturday afternoon. The game was never in doubt even though the Syracuse QB, Garrett Shrader, swore that the Orange would put up significant rushing yards against Louisville.

That aged poorly.

It was good to see Louisville been finally beat down an inferior opponent and not leave the door open for them to get back into it.

What was great to see was this team come out after an embarrassing finish last week where they had a more than disappointing and emotional loss. To see the team to get back up for a less than exciting opponent and beat them down in a noon game was more than encouraging and gives me hope for them to not only beat an inferior Duke team on the road, but for them to come back home on Thanksgiving weekend and give Kentucky a tough game.

I had a blast last weekend with how great the environment was in the stadium for the Clemson game, and thought with a nooner this week that the atmosphere would suffer. Thankfully Lamar saved the day and I was impressed with how loud and into the game the crowd was. Everything came together perfectly and fans left in a fantastic mood, which I’m not sure many of us expected after a disappointing loss to Clemson last weekend and an embarrassing basketball loss last night.

The halftime ceremony where Lamar’s number was retired was extremely emotional, and Lamar himself seemed on the verge of tears the entire time. The fanbase made more than enough noise as he choked his way through his acceptance speech and made his feelings known.

From start to finish the whole game was a success. Louisville beat down an opponent that thought they were more than capable of returning to upstate New York with a victory, and the fans let Lamar feel the love.

I think the best thing about this win is the team has legitimate confidence heading into a road contest at Duke before they return home for the Governor’s Cup game. Let’s keep building on that confidence.

Louisville needs one more win to reach bowl eligibility. Hopefully they can guarantee themselves a bowl spot before rivalry weekend and keep the momentum going.

Go Cards:

Uno mas.