Filed under: College Football Watch: Lamar Jackson moved to tears by number retirement New, 6 comments By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Nov 13, 2021, 3:11pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Lamar Jackson moved to tears by number retirement Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images I was not ready for the Lamar tears. I’m still not. The best. Next Up In College Football 2007: The inside story of the greatest CFB season ever Meet the bag man The all-time ‘consensus’ national championships list The evolutionary history of option football Loading comments...
Loading comments...