Tawfiq Thomas Commits To Louisville Football

Louisville got a literal massive commitment today when Tawfiq Thomas announced his pledge to UofL. Thomas lists himself at 6-5/325 and he definitely looks that big when you watch him play. The three-star nose tackle from Florida committed to Lousiville over offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Kansas, Cincy, Miami, Maryland, IU, and others. The big defensive lineman was present for Louisville’s big recruiting weekend last week for the Clemson game.

Louisville has worked to remake their defensive line over the last two recruiting classes but the nose tackle position hasn’t had the returns that they would like. On top of that, they have struggled to find a big man in the middle who fits what they do. Lousiville has a scheme that asks the linemen to slant and disrupt as opposed to just eating up blockers like you see from most 3-man fronts. That means that all three players have to be mobile and they have to be able to sustain the ability to run around all game.

Thomas can really move for a guy his size. When you watch his highlights he showcases the ability and effort to run down a lot of plays on the sideline and down the field. Typically, you find that guys this big make most of their plays within their radar and they aren’t willing to put forth that effort to run after the ball when the ball is outside that area. Thomas can generate push up front, take up blockers, and get after the ball. That has to be a factor in the staff going after him.

A decently sized segment of the Louisville fanbase has been clamoring for Lousiville to add more size to the defensive line and Thomas fills that request. Louisville has now added Thomas and Selah Brown to the defensive line. Brown can likely play all three positions depending on the situation and Thomas can add depth and size to a nose tackle position that will be young next season. The staff has to be happy with what they have at this spot in this class.