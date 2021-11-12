Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Furman New, 15 comments Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to move to 2-0 with a Friday night win over a dangerous Furman team. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Nov 12, 2021, 6:45pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Furman Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The first test of the season is here. Let’s pass it. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle How to watch Louisville vs. Syracuse Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes CC Podcast: Bball returns, and so does Lamar Jackson Louisville-Furman preview: Cards expect to be tested in Friday night contest After the Buzzer: Southern What To Watch For: Syracuse Orange Loading comments...
Loading comments...