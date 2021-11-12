How to watch Louisville vs. Syracuse

It’s Lamar Jackson retirement day inside Cardinal Stadium on Nov. 13, which will undoubtedly garner the lion’s share of headlines, but the game itself is pivotal for the bowl hopes of both Louisville and visiting Syracuse.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 3-point favorite to take down the visiting Orange and get to 5-5 on the season.

The game has received the “regional sports networks” distinction from the ACC, which means it might be a bit difficult to find on your television. Your best bet to find the game is on your local Bally Sports network, the YES Network, or the WatchESPN app. A full list of affiliates carrying the game can be found here.

Syracuse, which enters Saturday’s game having won two in a row, is just one win away from bowl eligibility, but the Orange ends its regular season with tests against No. 16 NC State and No. 21 Pitt. Dino Babers could save the ‘Cuse fan base some anxious moments by winning this weekend and locking up that sixth victory.

Kickoff between Louisville and Syracuse is set for noon ET.