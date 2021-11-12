Filed under: CC Podcast: Bball returns, and so does Lamar Jackson Pod back. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Nov 12, 2021, 12:40pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: CC Podcast: Bball returns, and so does Lamar Jackson Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mike Dan are back to talk about the beginning of hoops season, Mike’s work on the basketball intro video, and a Lamar Jackson-themed Saturday against Syracuse coming up. Thanks to all who give it a listen. More From Card Chronicle Open Thread: Louisville vs. Furman How to watch Louisville vs. Syracuse Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville-Furman preview: Cards expect to be tested in Friday night contest After the Buzzer: Southern What To Watch For: Syracuse Orange Loading comments...
