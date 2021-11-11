Louisville RB Hassan Hall is transferring

With three games remaining in the 2021 Louisville football season, Cardinal running back Hassan Hall has elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Hall has shown flashes of brilliance over the course of his four years at U of L, totaling 1,299 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also served as Louisville’s primary kickoff return man since 2018, racking up 2,367 return yards and a pair of kickoff return touchdowns. In 2018, Hall set a Louisville freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,208 yards.

As exciting as Hall has been — especially during his first two seasons — injuries and issues with holding onto the football plagued his progress. He spent most of the current season as Louisville’s third string running back, backing up Jalen Mitchell and freshman Trevion Cooley. Hall did, however, have an explosive performance in U of L’s loss to Virginia, going off for 162 yards and a touchdown — the first 100-yard rushing performance of his college career.

Best of luck to Hassan at wherever he chooses to finish his college career.