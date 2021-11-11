Louisville vs. Syracuse odds: Cardinals slight favorites to get back on track

Much of the focus on Saturday’s game at Cardinal Stadium might be on the number retirement ceremony for Lamar Jackson, but the game itself is pivotal for the bowl hopes of both Louisville and visiting Syracuse.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 3-point favorite to snap its two-game losing streak and get back to .500 at 5-5.

U of L, which has lost four of its last five, needs to win two of its final three regular season games in order to guarantee that it will spend the holidays preparing for a bowl game.

Syracuse, which enters Saturday’s game having won two in a row, is just one win away from bowl eligibility, but the Orange ends its regular season with tests against No. 16 NC State and No. 21 Pitt. Dino Babers could save the ‘Cuse fan base some anxious moments by winning this weekend and locking up that sixth victory.

Kickoff between Louisville and Syracuse is set for noon ET. Regional sports networks will have the television coverage.