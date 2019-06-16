Louisville Football gets two more commitments

This staff is on absolute fire right now. Louisville added two more players to the class in Duane Martin and Brock Travelstead. Martin is an athlete that flipped from East Carolina while Travelstead is considered one of the top kickers in the country.

Stu Holt was one of the few coaches that hadn’t landed a recruit but it looks like he gets the credit for both of these pickups. Martin could end up playing H-Back for Louisville, so it makes sense that Holt would lead the way in his recruitment.

Martin is being taken as an “athlete” and could end up at linebacker or the H-Back spot. Personally, I like him on offense because he a nice blend of size and speed. As a linebacker, he can do all the things they need as an inside backer. I especially like how he shoots through gaps to make tackles behind the line. I would be surprised if he doesn’t end up on offense, however.

Chris Sailer Kicking ranks Travelstead as the fourth best kicker in the 2020 class. He was also named a Max Preps All-American and all-state in Georgia.

Last season, Travelstead was 18/19 on field goals with a handful of 40+ yarders that would’ve been good from 50. He also put the bast majority of his kickoffs in or through the end zone.

The staff is on a great run in recruiting but it shouldn’t be missed that they are fixing the roster issues that they inherited. They have shown that they know how to manage the roster while also adding guys that fit what they do. It’s hard to imagine a better start for this staff.