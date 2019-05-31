Louisville Football Lands 3-Star Defensive Linemen

Scott Satterfield and his new staff were able to dip into Georgia again last night to land defensive tackle, Dezmond Tell. Tell is a three-star prospect who will likely end up playing nose tackle in Bryan Brown’s 3-4 scheme but does have a skill set that could lead to him playing anywhere on the line.

Tell is listed at 6-1/268 which is about the size that we should probably expect for defensive linemen with the new staff. the focus in recruiting is more on speed and quickness as opposed to size and Tell has an outstanding “get off”. I’ve been talking about “fit” a lot when it comes to recruiting and Tell’s fit is obvious as soon as you turn on the highlights. He has a great motor and does a really good job of getting to his spots to beat blocks. That will help him when he gets to Louisville when he’s asked to stunt and disrupt the offensive line.

Louisville has done really well so far in Georgia with three commitments and more than a handful of visitors. They’re in the middle of a big recruiting weekend with double digit visitors in town and potentially another committment or two being rumored.