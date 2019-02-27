Cards Continue to Struggle, Fall to Boston College 66-59

The Cards are leaking oil and the check engine light is on!

Louisville closes out its roughest February in recent memory with a tough 66-59 loss on the road against the Eagles of Boston College. Steven Enoch scored 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting and was really the only bright spot of the Cardinals scoring offensively, but it wasn't enough to top Ky Bowmans stellar 25 point performance for the Eagles.

Jordan Nwora also helped pitch in with a double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds but just like the rest of the team, struggled to find an offensive rhythm for most of the night as the 9PM start time may have played a factor in the lethargic play the first 15 minutes. Even after a first half that was tough to watch even if you were blindfolded, the Cards managed to gain 23-22 point lead at the half.

The Cards looked more focused in the second half coming out with a bit more energy, they focused on feeding Steven Enoch the ball more in the post and focus on double teaming Ky Bowman on defense. Containing Bowman on the double team proved to be costly most of the second half as he finished with 8 assist and found a friend in Nik Popovic who battled with Enoch possession after possession like two old school bigs.

As a team, The Cards shot 22 for 67 and only managed to hit five three pointers on 24 shots and something was just off the entire night. The 36 fans in attendance really never made their voices heard until the final 2:01 of the game after BC took a five point lead that Louisville was never able to come back from.

Maybe it was Duke, maybe it was the Polar Vortex , maybe it was Bompy but dang it something has happened to this team. I mean they are there playing on the court, and it doesn't look like they don't care but they are having a tough time getting over this mental standstill and at the absolute wrong time.

We all knew this stretch was going to be rough when we started this stretch against UNC, but boy even Stevie Nicks couldn't have imagined the landslide that the Cards would be on just a month later going 2-8 in the month of February, losing three straight and four of their last five.

It's time to turn on the hazard lights, pull over the car and at least lift the hood up to see whats wrong.