Lamar Jackson named ACC Male Athlete of the Year

Lamar Jackson claimed (presumably) the last of his many college honors on Thursday when he was named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year for 2017-18.

Here’s a portion of the press release from the ACC:

Jackson, who earned the 65th Anthony J. McKevlin Award as the conference’s premier male athlete, won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2016 and followed up last season with more eye-opening numbers as he accounted for an ACC-record 5,261 total yards with 45 touchdowns.

The ACC Athlete of the Year Awards are given in memory of distinguished journalists from the region. McKevlin was a sports editor of the Raleigh (North Carolina) News and Observer, while Garber, of the Winston-Salem (North Carolina) Journal, was a pioneer as one of the first female sports journalists in the nation.

Louisville’s Jackson became the first player in FBS history to rush for at least 1,500 yards and pass for at least 3,500 yards in a single season – and he did so in consecutive years. The Pompano Beach, Florida, native earned Heisman Trophy finalist status for the second consecutive season in 2017 as he rushed 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing for 3,660 yards and 27 more TDs.

Jackson is the second player in FBS history and the first non-senior to rush for 4,000 yards and pass for 9,000 yards in his career. He is the sixth student-athlete to be named the ACC Football Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons and the first since Florida State’s Charlie Ward in 1992 and 1993.

The first quarterback in ACC history to lead the conference in rushing, Jackson average 123.2 yards per game (1,601 yards on 232 attempts). He broke the ACC career mark for most rushing yards and most touchdowns rushing by a quarterback in just three seasons. Jackson finished his career with 4,132 career rushing yards, bettering the mark of 2,806 set by Georgia Tech’s Joshua Nesbit (2007-10).

Jackson had 50 career rushing touchdowns, breaking the ACC career mark for a quarterback of 38 scores set during the 2009-12 seasons by Georgia Tech’s Tevin Washington. Jackson averaged 346.7 yards in 38 career games, which stands as the best per-game average in total offense in ACC history. The 119 total touchdowns for which Jackson accounted rank second all-time in ACC history behind former Clemson standout and two-time McKevlin Award winner Deshaun Watson.