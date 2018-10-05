Georgia Tech Dominates Louisville in 66-31 Win

Another game, another massive letdown for Louisville. The Yellow Jackets (3-3) rushed for over 500 yards on the night, as they ran over the Cardinals (2-4) to a 66-31 win.

The Cardinals matched their season high in points, but the loss is among the worst for them in quite some time. It was the first time since 2008 that the Cardinals allowed 60+ points, and the worst home loss margin in program history (surpassing the 68-34 loss to Kentucky in their new Cardinal Stadium debut). Also of note, the Cardinals allowed 542 rushing yards, the second-most in program history, as well as a school-record 28 first downs allowed on the ground.

It snowballed downhill really fast for Louisville from the very beginning. The Cards took the ball to start the game, and came up short on a fourth down attempt at midfield. That led to Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall taking a 33-yard run in for an early 7-0 lead.

A lost fumble and punt on Louisville’s next two drives led to Georgia Tech scoring touchdowns on their own drives, giving the Yellow Jackets a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. TaQuon Marshall added another touchdown on a one yard run, while Jordan Mason plowed in from two yards out.

Louisville’s offense rebounded from another poor start to score 17 in the second quarter. Jawon Pass threw a 29-yard touchdown to Tutu Atwell, and Trey Smith ran for his first score of the season from five yards out.

But Georgia Tech would finish their first half without a penalty or a punt, and 264 rushing yards, averaging eight yards per carry. They added a field goal and a touchdown in the second quarter. Wesley Wells drove in a 41-yard field goal, and Que Searcy took a two yard toss in for an easy score on their following drive.

However, a pair of completions from Jawon Pass to Devante Peete, keyed by a 37-yard throw down the sideline that flipped field position, set up a 46-yard field goal by Blanton Creque. Georgia Tech ended up with a 31-17 lead at halftime.

Then Georgia Tech took the ball to lead off the second half, and quickly ended any hope for a comeback. Que Searcy scored his second touchdown on another toss from one yard out. After another lost fumble on Louisville’s next drive, backup quarterback Tobias Oliver ran in for a one-yard touchdown. A five-yard rushing touchdown from Oliver early in the fourth quarter put the Jackets over 50 points.

Jawon Pass would add a late touchdown, hitting Dez Fitzpatrick on a 42-yard throw. However, that would be the end of his night. Pass finished the game 23-of-35 for 299 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions.

Jerry Howard added another touchdown run for Georgia Tech, scoring from two yards out. A pick-six from backup quarterback Jordan Travis to Juanyeh Thomas gave the Yellow Jackets a 66-24 lead. The 66 points allowed at home is the second-worst in (new) Cardinal Stadium’s 20-year history. Travis came out on the next drive and threw his first career touchdown pass, a 29-yard throw to Tutu Atwell.

Georgia Tech’s offense had a nearly flawless night. The Yellow Jackets never punted, never had a turnover, and only had three total penalties (and even went the first half without having one). They ended the night with 542 total rushing yards, averaging 8.3 yards per carry, and only completed one pass the entire game. Leading the way for Georgia Tech was TaQuon Marshall (23 carries, 175 yards rushing, two touchdowns), Tobias Oliver (eight carries, 103 yards, two touchdowns), and Jordan Mason (13 carries, 78 yards, one touchdown).

For Louisville, the Cards tallied 113 rushing yards, but abandoned the run after falling substantially behind early. Pass finished with 299 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Tutu Atwell led all Louisville receivers with four catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Up next, Louisville is shipping (nay, flying?) up to Boston for a matchup against the Boston College Eagles. This long ass season just keeps getting longer.